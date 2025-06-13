Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,100.92. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

