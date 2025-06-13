Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,633 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NOV alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $16,192,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NOV by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in NOV by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $2,397,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.