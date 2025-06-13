Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,760,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,321 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,625,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,922,000 after acquiring an additional 876,985 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $72.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

