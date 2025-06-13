Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 37,686 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.