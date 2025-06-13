Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,380,820,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,234,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,180,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,090,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,994,000 after acquiring an additional 92,208 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

