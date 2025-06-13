Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,721 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $108.73.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

