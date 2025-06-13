Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $80.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

