Parkland (TSE:PKI) Lowered to Neutral Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.54.

Parkland Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

TSE PKI opened at C$38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$30.09 and a twelve month high of C$40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.52.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.76, for a total transaction of C$183,800.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

