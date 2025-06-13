PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PDD alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PDD by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDD by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDD by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in PDD by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $103.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $155.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.