PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) Insider Christoph Johannes Martin Sells 46,306 Shares

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 46,306 shares of PensionBee Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £75,015.72 ($102,131.68).

Shares of PBEE stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £380.58 million, a PE ratio of -69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. PensionBee Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 131 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 191 ($2.60).

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (1.38) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.87%. Analysts forecast that PensionBee Group plc will post -9.3899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.95) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £6 billion in assets on behalf of more than 275,000 customers.

Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.

PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

