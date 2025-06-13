Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $3,553,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $252.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.71 and a 200 day moving average of $267.06. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.17, for a total value of $154,902.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,213.38. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total value of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,341.14. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,845 shares of company stock valued at $36,359,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.