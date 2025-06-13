Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 196.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $11.31.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 11.98%.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
