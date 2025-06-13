Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 196.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 11.98%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

