Raymond James Comments on Cameco’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Cameco Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.