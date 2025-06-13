Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.85.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $199.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.00. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

