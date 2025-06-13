Reviewing Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC) & The Competition

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) is one of 695 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kayne Anderson BDC to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Kayne Anderson BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Kayne Anderson BDC pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 92.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kayne Anderson BDC is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $117.70 million $77.07 million 8.86 Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors $14.15 billion $71.35 million 38.46

Analyst Recommendations

Kayne Anderson BDC’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kayne Anderson BDC. Kayne Anderson BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kayne Anderson BDC and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors 138 773 983 27 2.47

Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.08%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 26.78%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kayne Anderson BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 59.80% 12.65% 6.77% Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors 11.22% -48.18% 1.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

