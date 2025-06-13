Reviewing NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The OLB Group and NextPlay Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $11.66 million 0.46 -$23.18 million ($5.18) -0.37 NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.00 -$37.97 million N/A N/A

The OLB Group has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The OLB Group has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -155.02% -258.34% -140.87% NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A

About The OLB Group

(Get Free Report)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About NextPlay Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.