Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.11. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 848.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

