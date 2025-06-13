Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,895 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 796.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 2.3%

United Natural Foods stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

