Roth Capital Increases Earnings Estimates for Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.61. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 18.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 9.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 401,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.2% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

