Roy Twite Buys 8 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,042 ($27.80) per share, for a total transaction of £163.36 ($222.41).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Roy Twite bought 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($26.17) per share, for a total transaction of £134.54 ($183.17).

On Thursday, March 13th, Roy Twite sold 49,259 shares of IMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,962 ($26.71), for a total transaction of £966,461.58 ($1,315,808.82).

IMI Stock Up 0.5%

IMI stock opened at GBX 2,044.79 ($27.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,555.96 ($21.18) and a one year high of GBX 2,090 ($28.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,847.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,880.40. The firm has a market cap of £5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 ($30.63) to GBX 2,400 ($32.68) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

