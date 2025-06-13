Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Get Empire alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Empire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMP.A

Empire Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Empire

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$52.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.13. Empire has a 1 year low of C$31.60 and a 1 year high of C$54.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Reindel sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.11, for a total transaction of C$33,832.37. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 12,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.22, for a total value of C$591,611.18. Insiders sold a total of 20,459 shares of company stock valued at $961,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.