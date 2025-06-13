Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases £200.02 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £200.02 ($272.32).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 149 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £201.15 ($273.86).

On Thursday, March 20th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 3,805 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £4,984.55 ($6,786.32).

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0%

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 139 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £346.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118.60 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 167 ($2.27). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.80.

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group ( LON:SBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.