Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $42.34, but opened at $41.06. Samsara shares last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 739,736 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,451 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $430,894.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,312,484.58. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 9,059 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $373,502.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,591,336.39. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 399,026 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Samsara by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

