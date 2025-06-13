Scotiabank Has Negative Forecast for FANG FY2025 Earnings

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $11.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.75. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $149.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.81. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $214.50.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

