Short Interest in Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Rises By 26,141.8%

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,073,100 shares, an increase of 26,141.8% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,455.2 days.

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

Vantage Drilling Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.32. Vantage Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The offshore driller reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.94 million for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.