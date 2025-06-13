Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Grows By 150.8%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 150.8% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 4th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $935.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.44 million. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

