Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Increases By 400.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.23. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22.

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.5074 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

