Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 2,095 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,458,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 184,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 88,875 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

