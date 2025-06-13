Stifel Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Cameco Earnings

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$83.50 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cameco from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cameco from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.92.

CCO opened at C$89.99 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$48.71 and a 1 year high of C$93.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of C$39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 340.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

