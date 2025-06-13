Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$11.50 target price by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.
Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.
