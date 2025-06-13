Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.56. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 3,673,537 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 1,370,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $6,415,957.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,608,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,649,286.96. The trade was a 11.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a market cap of $526.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

