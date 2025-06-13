The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the May 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cannabist Stock Up 7.6%
CBSTF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Cannabist has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
About Cannabist
