The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the May 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Cannabist alerts:

Cannabist Stock Up 7.6%

CBSTF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Cannabist has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Cannabist

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.