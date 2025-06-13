Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:TOL opened at $110.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.