Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,260,000 after buying an additional 865,273 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 513.8% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 14,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 571.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

