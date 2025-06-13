TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy Rating

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TAC. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

TransAlta Stock Up 8.8%

TransAlta stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 145,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 48,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 10,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $146,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

