Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Citigroup

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.19% from the stock’s current price.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,784 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,302.30. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,591.65. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $473,814. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.