Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) versus Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Head to Head Survey

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) and Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Cementos Argos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 40.73% 15.90% 7.14% Cementos Argos N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Trinity Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Cementos Argos pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Trinity Capital pays out 93.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Trinity Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trinity Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Trinity Capital and Cementos Argos”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $190.27 million 4.93 $76.89 million $2.19 6.63 Cementos Argos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cementos Argos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Capital and Cementos Argos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 1 1 1 1 2.50 Cementos Argos 0 0 0 0 0.00

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus price target of $15.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Trinity Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Cementos Argos.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Cementos Argos on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos S.A. offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Cementos Argos S.A. is a subsidiary of Grupo Argos S.A.

