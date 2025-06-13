Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) versus Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Head to Head Survey

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) and Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Trinity Capital and Cementos Argos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Capital
|40.73%
|15.90%
|7.14%
|Cementos Argos
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Dividends
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Trinity Capital and Cementos Argos”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Capital
|$190.27 million
|4.93
|$76.89 million
|$2.19
|6.63
|Cementos Argos
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cementos Argos.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Capital and Cementos Argos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trinity Capital
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2.50
|Cementos Argos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Trinity Capital presently has a consensus price target of $15.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Trinity Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Cementos Argos.
Summary
Trinity Capital beats Cementos Argos on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
About Cementos Argos
Cementos Argos S.A. offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Cementos Argos S.A. is a subsidiary of Grupo Argos S.A.
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.