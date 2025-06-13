UMB Bank n.a. Buys 1,878 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 188.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

