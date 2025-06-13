UMB Bank n.a. Has $105,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 175.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 359,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 529,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,892,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

