UMB Bank n.a. Has $85,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $144,799,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $121,390,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 814.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,267,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,295 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,409,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,939 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.