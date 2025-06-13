UMB Bank n.a. Has $90,000 Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,299,000 after buying an additional 4,434,799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,730,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 615,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after acquiring an additional 384,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $138.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.86.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

