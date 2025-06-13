UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 218 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $74,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,484.53. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,601.90. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.17 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXST

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.