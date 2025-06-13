Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,784,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,435,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,838,000 after buying an additional 69,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,806,000 after buying an additional 101,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $95,924,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Universal Display by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 583,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,323,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $159.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $237.00.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.