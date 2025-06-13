Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.08.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.