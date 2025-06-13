Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ URBN opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,613,948.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kotzman Kelly Campbell sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $510,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $356,725. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 354.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 161,039 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 110.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

