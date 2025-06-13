Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $938,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kotzman Kelly Campbell sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $510,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,725. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,016.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119,820 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

