UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $6.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 135.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWMC stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.70.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. UWM’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

