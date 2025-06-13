VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SMH stock opened at $263.15 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

