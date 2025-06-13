Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Cut by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,866,000 after buying an additional 276,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,197,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,204,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,408,000 after buying an additional 57,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after buying an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after buying an additional 349,161 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $163.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

