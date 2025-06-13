Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Reduced by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.